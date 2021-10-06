Greylock 15 GP LLC Takes Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Greylock 15 GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,837,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,357,000. Roblox comprises about 62.6% of Greylock 15 GP LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Roblox during the second quarter worth $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Roblox during the second quarter worth $32,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in Roblox during the second quarter worth $35,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roblox during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Roblox by 174.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 41.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roblox alerts:

RBLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. started coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Shares of NYSE RBLX traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.70. 6,980,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,472,487. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.34. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.21 million. The firm’s revenue was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $30,622,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 25,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $2,093,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 571,720 shares of company stock worth $47,484,376 over the last three months.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.