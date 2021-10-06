Greggs (LON:GRG) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,340 at Barclays

Greggs (LON:GRG) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 3,055 ($39.91) to GBX 3,340 ($43.64) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.82% from the stock’s current price.

GRG has been the subject of several other reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Greggs from GBX 2,950 ($38.54) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of GRG stock traded down GBX 178 ($2.33) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 3,014 ($39.38). 595,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,967. The firm has a market cap of £3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,958.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,633.69. Greggs has a 52 week low of GBX 1,201.92 ($15.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,218 ($42.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

