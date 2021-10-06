Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Receives $5.30 Average Price Target from Analysts

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.30.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GNLN. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Greenlane from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Greenlane in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.30 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Greenlane in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Greenlane in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Get Greenlane alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Greenlane during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Greenlane by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 52,779 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Greenlane by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Greenlane by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 9,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Greenlane by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 6,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GNLN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.30. The stock had a trading volume of 442,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.19. Greenlane has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $8.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.41.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.23. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 27.20% and a negative net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $34.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Greenlane will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.