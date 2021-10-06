Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 2,252 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the second quarter worth $86,001,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter valued at $923,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 32.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 15,648 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COOP opened at $41.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.25 and a 200-day moving average of $35.60. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $41.97.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $574.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.73 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 38.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

COOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.63.

In related news, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $137,096.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,115.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $412,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,996. 2.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

