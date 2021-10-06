Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Holdings in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,463 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Monro were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 174.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Monro during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monro during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 1,470.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,021 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Monro by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MNRO opened at $56.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.43. Monro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $72.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $341.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.00 million. Monro had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 7.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monro, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This is a boost from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Monro’s payout ratio is currently 91.23%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MNRO. Zacks Investment Research raised Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Broderick acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.39 per share, for a total transaction of $296,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,969,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monro Profile

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

