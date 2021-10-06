Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.08% of Magellan Health worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Magellan Health by 0.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Magellan Health by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Magellan Health by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Magellan Health by 7.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 4.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGLN stock opened at $94.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.32. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.95 and a 52-week high of $95.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.19.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Magellan Health had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

