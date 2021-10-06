Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of GMS worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GMS. Barclays PLC increased its position in GMS by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in GMS by 32.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GMS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in GMS by 1,411.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.38 per share, for a total transaction of $2,015,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Browning sold 22,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $1,064,175.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 240,729 shares of company stock valued at $11,501,175. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GMS. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised GMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of GMS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of GMS from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GMS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

NYSE:GMS opened at $45.35 on Wednesday. GMS Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.07 and a 1 year high of $53.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.75. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.41. GMS had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

