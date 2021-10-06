Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,862 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in GFL Environmental in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 881,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,145,000 after acquiring an additional 166,949 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,804,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 44.6% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 87,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 26,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 28,652.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 101,143 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC upped their price target on GFL Environmental from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays increased their target price on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GFL Environmental presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.23.

NYSE GFL opened at $37.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.86 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $38.16.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL).

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.