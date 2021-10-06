Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the August 31st total of 2,240,000 shares. Approximately 10.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 486,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GRPH shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graphite Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

GRPH traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $14.02. The company had a trading volume of 238,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,579. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.32. Graphite Bio has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $34.00.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($3.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($3.16). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Graphite Bio will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphite Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Graphite Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $307,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Graphite Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $369,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Graphite Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Graphite Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $452,000. Institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

About Graphite Bio

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

