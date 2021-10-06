GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Trading Down 8.9% Following Insider Selling

Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) were down 8.9% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $40.03 and last traded at $40.07. Approximately 18,772 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,985,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.97.

Specifically, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 70,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $2,318,037.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 35,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $1,506,824.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 817,927 shares of company stock worth $31,217,412 and have sold 947,164 shares worth $39,258,771. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GDRX shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of GoodRx from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 16.43 and a quick ratio of 16.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion and a PE ratio of -49.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.79.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $176.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.15 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 50.01% and a negative return on equity of 39.62%. Analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 99.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 1,828.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 26.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the first quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the first quarter worth about $183,000. 35.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

