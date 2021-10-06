Golden State Equity Partners Takes Position in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB)

Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 19,157 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in The New America High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The New America High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in The New America High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The New America High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The New America High Income Fund by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

Get The New America High Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:HYB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.52. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,964. The New America High Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $9.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.29.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 6.19%.

The New America High Income Fund Profile

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB).

Receive News & Ratings for The New America High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New America High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.