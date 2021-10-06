Golden State Equity Partners Purchases 263 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 125.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 20.8% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,416,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,659,000 after acquiring an additional 15,661 shares during the period.

Shares of VBK stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $278.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,162. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $214.60 and a 12-month high of $304.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.36.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

