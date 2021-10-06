Golden State Equity Partners Acquires Shares of 15,600 ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCXI. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 190.3% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,625 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 507.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,059,000 after purchasing an additional 294,396 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 472,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,222,000 after purchasing an additional 254,402 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in ChemoCentryx by 188.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 329,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after buying an additional 215,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ChemoCentryx by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,976,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000,000 after buying an additional 171,898 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCXI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.99. 49,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,090,579. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 5.73. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $70.29.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 568.54% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. The company’s revenue was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ChemoCentryx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

