Golden State Equity Partners Acquires New Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARKK. Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 173,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,032,000 after buying an additional 23,840 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 396.2% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 33.7% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 26.2% during the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 26.2% during the second quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.97. 372,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,538,250. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $89.39 and a 52-week high of $159.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.38.

