Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Short Interest Update

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the August 31st total of 800,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 611,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GROY shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on shares of Gold Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GROY. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,198,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Gold Royalty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $351,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Gold Royalty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Gold Royalty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gold Royalty stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $5.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,022. Gold Royalty has a 52-week low of $3.39 and a 52-week high of $7.08.

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty and streaming company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

