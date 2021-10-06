Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 8.1% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,792,896 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $576,674,000 after purchasing an additional 508,328 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 170.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 98,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,358,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,732,000 after buying an additional 29,432 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $392,539.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,256,835.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,352 shares of company stock worth $2,940,027. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.60.

NASDAQ MU traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $70.02. 1,092,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,839,039. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $47.22 and a one year high of $96.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

