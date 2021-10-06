GoByte Price Reaches $0.0620 on Exchanges (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. In the last week, GoByte has traded 35.7% higher against the US dollar. GoByte has a market capitalization of $593,260.66 and $2,621.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for about $0.0620 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000040 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000047 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000800 BTC.

About GoByte

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

