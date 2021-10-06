GNY (GNY) Hits One Day Volume of $119,953.00

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. GNY has a market capitalization of $64.41 million and approximately $119,953.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GNY has traded up 28.6% against the U.S. dollar. One GNY coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000611 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GNY alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00050348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $139.61 or 0.00254632 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.91 or 0.00109272 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00012011 BTC.

GNY Coin Profile

GNY (GNY) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official website is www.gny.io . GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

GNY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.