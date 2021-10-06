Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Analysts expect Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) to report $0.89 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. Global Ship Lease reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 102.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.59 to $6.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Global Ship Lease.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $82.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.41 million.

GSL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Global Ship Lease from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Global Ship Lease from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Global Ship Lease in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Global Ship Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of GSL stock remained flat at $$22.09 during trading hours on Wednesday. 14,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,297. The company has a market cap of $801.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.13 and its 200-day moving average is $18.05. Global Ship Lease has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $25.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,345,029 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,892,000 after buying an additional 505,614 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 2nd quarter worth $3,031,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 3,858.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,772 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 223,968 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 2nd quarter worth $6,798,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 267.9% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 41,139 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 29,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

