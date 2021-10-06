Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Shares Down 6.3%

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL)’s stock price was down 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.85 and last traded at $34.94. Approximately 23,437 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 441,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.28.

GIL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Desjardins increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.56. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.17. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $747.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.99) EPS. Gildan Activewear’s quarterly revenue was up 225.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is -344.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,757,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 236,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,714,000 after acquiring an additional 11,662 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,964 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 91.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 143,327 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after buying an additional 68,298 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 29.2% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,042,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,508,000 after acquiring an additional 236,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

