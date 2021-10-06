GeoCoin (GEO) Price Up 36.9% Over Last 7 Days

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 11.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. During the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded 36.9% higher against the dollar. GeoCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.00 million and approximately $1,348.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeoCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000570 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00045599 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $180.84 or 0.00327766 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $55,197.56 or 1.00043617 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.12 or 0.00063652 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00005282 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004716 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 92.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GeoCoin (GEO) is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

