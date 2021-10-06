Genfit SA Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.83) Per Share (NASDAQ:GNFT)

Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Genfit in a research note issued on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.83) per share for the year. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Genfit’s FY2022 earnings at ($2.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.90) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.70) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GNFT. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Genfit from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genfit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ GNFT opened at $3.75 on Monday. Genfit has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $171.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.05.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNFT. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Genfit in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genfit in the first quarter valued at about $160,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Genfit in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Genfit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Genfit by 76.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 27,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

About Genfit

Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company involved in drug discovery and development for the early diagnosis, prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic diseases. The company focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates in areas of high unmet medical needs corresponding to a lack of suitable treatments.

