General Motors (NYSE:GM) Holdings Boosted by Sandbar Asset Management LLP

Sandbar Asset Management LLP boosted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 166.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 517,392 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 323,254 shares during the period. General Motors makes up about 3.3% of Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $30,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 55,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.32.

Shares of GM stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $54.10. 1,842,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,409,738. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.30 and a 1-year high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.77 and its 200 day moving average is $56.00. The company has a market capitalization of $78.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

