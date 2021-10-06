General Mills, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th.

General Mills has increased its dividend payment by 2.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. General Mills has a dividend payout ratio of 53.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect General Mills to earn $3.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.2%.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of GIS traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,151,359. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $64.65.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Citigroup raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $589,114.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,682 shares of company stock valued at $3,867,778 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in General Mills stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 51.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,980,227 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.45% of General Mills worth $535,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.