Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $163.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Garmin is benefiting from solid momentum across the Fitness and Outdoor segments owing to growing demand for advanced wearables and adventure watches. Also, benefits from Tacx buyout are tailwinds. Furthermore, well-performing Marine segment owing to robust chartplotters, remains a major positive. Solid adoption of advanced sonars is also contributing well. Additionally, strong momentum across specialty categories and new OEM programs is another positive. Garmin’s strong focus on continued innovation, diversification and market expansion to explore growth opportunities in all its segments remains a tailwind. The stock has outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. However, weak personal navigation device market remains a headwind for the company’s auto segment. Additionally, macroeconomic headwinds and seasonality are risks.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and issued a $198.00 price objective (up from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Garmin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $155.86.

Shares of GRMN traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.29. 10,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,316. Garmin has a one year low of $94.92 and a one year high of $178.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.13 and a 200 day moving average of $150.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $384,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total transaction of $65,261.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renasant Bank increased its stake in Garmin by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,222 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Garmin by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Garmin by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Garmin by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in Garmin by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

