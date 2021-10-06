Galileo Acquisition (NYSE:GLEO) versus Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) Head to Head Comparison

Galileo Acquisition (NYSE:GLEO) and Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Galileo Acquisition and Summer Infant, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galileo Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 Summer Infant 0 0 0 0 N/A

Galileo Acquisition presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 64.13%. Given Galileo Acquisition’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Galileo Acquisition is more favorable than Summer Infant.

Volatility & Risk

Galileo Acquisition has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summer Infant has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Galileo Acquisition and Summer Infant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galileo Acquisition N/A -3,653.35% -9.17% Summer Infant 0.30% 62.96% 5.12%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Galileo Acquisition and Summer Infant’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galileo Acquisition N/A N/A -$1.53 million N/A N/A Summer Infant $155.30 million 0.12 -$1.10 million N/A N/A

Summer Infant has higher revenue and earnings than Galileo Acquisition.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.2% of Galileo Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.9% of Summer Infant shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Summer Infant shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Summer Infant beats Galileo Acquisition on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Galileo Acquisition Company Profile

Galileo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies operating in the consumer, retail, food and beverage, fashion and luxury, specialty industrial, technology or healthcare sectors. Galileo Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Summer Infant Company Profile

Summer Infant, Inc. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of infant and juvenile health, safety, and wellness products. It sells nursery audio and video monitors, safety gates, bath products, bed rails, infant thermometers, related health and safety products, booster and potty seats, cribs, baby gear, bouncers, feeding items, and swaddling blankets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Woonsocket, RI.

