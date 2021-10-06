Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $51.69

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $51.69 and last traded at $51.69, with a volume of 11 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.59.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GLPG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Galapagos from $87.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James set a $65.80 target price on shares of Galapagos and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays cut Galapagos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.60.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 0.54.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.24. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 34.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $184.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.71 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Galapagos NV will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Galapagos by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,151,000 after buying an additional 10,317 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,296,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Galapagos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,264,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 53.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 712,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,060,000 after purchasing an additional 246,678 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Galapagos by 128.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 21,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

