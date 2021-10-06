Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust PLC (GMP) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust PLC (LON:GMP) announced a dividend on Monday, October 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
GMP opened at GBX 6.05 ($0.08) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6.96. Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 5.99 ($0.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 8 ($0.10).
About Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust
