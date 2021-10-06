G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) Short Interest Update

G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a growth of 48.6% from the August 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 226,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of GPHBF stock remained flat at $$0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 75,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.14. G6 Materials has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.38. The firm has a market cap of $19.18 million, a P/E ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 0.58.

About G6 Materials

G6 Materials Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of graphene-enhanced materials for 3D printing. Its products include Conductive Adhesives, Advanced Materials and Composites, Organic Chemicals and R&D Graphene Materials. The company was founded by Elena Poyakova, Daniel Stolyarov and Michael Gouzman on January 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Ronkonkoma, NY.

