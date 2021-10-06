FY2021 EPS Estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. Lowered by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:AUB)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) – Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.35 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.37. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

AUB stock opened at $37.93 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $23.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.45.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.32. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $172.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.90 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.34%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the first quarter worth $36,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $65,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 165.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

