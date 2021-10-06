FY2021 Earnings Forecast for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the investment management company will earn $52.66 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $52.00. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $8.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $37.50 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a $437.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $397.59.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $385.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $397.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $371.57. The Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $185.52 and a twelve month high of $420.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.26 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.3% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 1,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 792 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.36%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

