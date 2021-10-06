Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Acquired by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 14,676.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 302,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,129 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Futu were worth $54,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Futu by 221.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,161,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,432 shares during the period. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,990,000. TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of Futu during the second quarter worth approximately $106,817,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Futu by 268.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 514,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,655,000 after acquiring an additional 374,732 shares during the period. Finally, IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd raised its position in Futu by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd now owns 470,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,314,000 after purchasing an additional 50,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. BOCOM International upgraded shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Futu in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Futu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.38.

Futu stock traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.87. 70,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,502,974. Futu Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $27.97 and a fifty-two week high of $204.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.08. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 1.27.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.06). Futu had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 44.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

