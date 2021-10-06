Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Takes $36.36 Million Position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,602,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,362,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.94% of DigitalBridge Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc bought 152,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $2,510,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DBRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James began coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company.

NYSE:DBRG traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.05. 336,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,527,241. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.68. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $8.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 56.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

