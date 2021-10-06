Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 242,137 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 817,225 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 242,137 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $31,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NETGEAR by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in NETGEAR by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,995 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in NETGEAR by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,081 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in NETGEAR by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 14,877 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in NETGEAR by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 5,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $195,235.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 1,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $62,128.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,369. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,881 shares of company stock worth $3,057,581 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTGR traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,262. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.01. NETGEAR, Inc. has a one year low of $27.17 and a one year high of $46.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.80.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $308.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.83 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

NTGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BWS Financial cut their price target on NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut their price target on NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

