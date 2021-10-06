Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,082 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,846 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Generac worth $20,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 110.6% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the second quarter worth $1,522,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 78.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,659,000 after acquiring an additional 31,828 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter valued at $4,202,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 1,002.7% during the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 11,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 10,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Generac stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $404.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,841. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.85 and a 12 month high of $466.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $425.42 and a 200 day moving average of $377.96. The company has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 49.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.36 million. Equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. started coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Generac from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.53.

In related news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total value of $2,012,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

