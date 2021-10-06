Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,124,319 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 57,459 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 5.27% of Brookline Bancorp worth $61,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,800,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,012,000 after purchasing an additional 82,230 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,635,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,674,000 after purchasing an additional 86,474 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,228,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,421,000 after purchasing an additional 35,932 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,154,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Brookline Bancorp stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.41. The company had a trading volume of 6,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,506. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $17.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.25.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $77.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BRKL shares. Raymond James cut shares of Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.