Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $54.40 Million Stock Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 32.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 222,113 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,813 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $54,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 488,388 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $119,621,000 after purchasing an additional 33,197 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at $344,000. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at $6,433,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMED has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Amedisys from $325.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens dropped their price target on Amedisys from $310.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.20.

Shares of AMED stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,745. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.96. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.73 and a 52 week high of $325.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.51.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $564.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $2,106,513.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total value of $326,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,189,927.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

