Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $47.86 Million Stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 486,615 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,408 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of Columbia Sportswear worth $47,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 65,616 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Bank of America lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

Shares of COLM stock traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.73. 8,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,251. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $73.11 and a fifty-two week high of $114.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.02.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.69. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $566.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.77) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.20%.

In other news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $54,143.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

