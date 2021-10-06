Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,069,295 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 74,297 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $68,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RRC traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.74. The stock had a trading volume of 433,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,384,983. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Range Resources Co. has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $25.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 39.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $434.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.38.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

