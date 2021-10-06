Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 36.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 363,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,146 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Atkore were worth $25,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Atkore in the first quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atkore in the first quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Atkore in the first quarter worth $70,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 41.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Atkore in the second quarter worth $143,000. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total value of $4,891,632.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

ATKR traded down $1.39 on Wednesday, reaching $86.90. The stock had a trading volume of 9,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,969. Atkore Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $102.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.17. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 2.53.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.88. Atkore had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 85.22%. The company had revenue of $853.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Atkore Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

