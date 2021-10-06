Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Trading Up 3.8%

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)’s stock price was up 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.92 and last traded at $25.91. Approximately 8,081 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,253,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.96.

FULC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fulcrum Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.56.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 481.07% and a negative return on equity of 66.84%. The business had revenue of $4.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 million. Analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULC. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 570.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 297.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

