Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,332 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the second quarter worth $2,153,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,868 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 97,400 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 350,805 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,222,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BEN traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.76. The company had a trading volume of 281 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,041,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.97 and a 52 week high of $35.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.62.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.18. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 3,604,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $43,000,002.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $1,603,201.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,637,279.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

