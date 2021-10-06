Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. is involved in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant locations. Four Corners is headquartered in Mill Valley, CA. “

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $27.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.08. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $30.42.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $49.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.97 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 43.74% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

About Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

