Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Shares Acquired by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,423,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Fortis were worth $63,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 30,433.3% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortis during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 57.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 734.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

FTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fortis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

NYSE:FTS traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.82. 333,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.25. Fortis Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.49 and a 52-week high of $47.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.03.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Fortis had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. On average, analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.424 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.80%.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

