Fmr LLC Sells 8,296,829 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,462,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,296,829 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,384,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATVI. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.29. The stock had a trading volume of 9,472,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,656,318. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.38 and its 200-day moving average is $89.20. The company has a market cap of $60.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. As a group, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

