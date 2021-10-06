Fmr LLC Purchases 1,274,405 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,274,405 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 2.93% of Intuit worth $3,928,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $481.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 30th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.55.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $534.61. 977,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,051. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $312.05 and a 1 year high of $582.96. The company has a market cap of $146.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $549.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $480.14.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. Intuit’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 31.22%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total value of $17,776,615.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,819.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total transaction of $8,199,718.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,693.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

