Fmr LLC Increases Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,799,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,761,928 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 0.7% of Fmr LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.75% of Bank of America worth $9,557,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.24. 46,981,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,604,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $23.12 and a 12 month high of $44.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.82 and a 200-day moving average of $40.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 44.92%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.42.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.