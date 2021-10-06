Fmr LLC Has $44.20 Billion Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,129,463 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 3.5% of Fmr LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $44,198,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.10, for a total transaction of $26,985,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,506,465 shares of company stock worth $903,908,471. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $333.64. The company had a trading volume of 26,418,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,743,291. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $940.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $362.62 and its 200 day moving average is $337.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Facebook in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price objective for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price objective on Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.85.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

