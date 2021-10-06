Fmr LLC Has $4.72 Billion Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,951,494 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 4,442,224 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 8.66% of NXP Semiconductors worth $4,721,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. South State CORP. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.77, for a total value of $526,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,240 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,984.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 11,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.03, for a total transaction of $2,520,205.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,305 shares of company stock worth $40,960,161. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.59.

Shares of NXPI stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,847,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,306. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $210.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $126.80 and a one year high of $228.72.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 25.80%. Research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 33.19%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.