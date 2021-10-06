Fmr LLC Buys 1,655,815 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,666,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,655,815 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 3.07% of Prologis worth $2,709,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC grew its holdings in Prologis by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 14,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLD stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,242,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,234. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $94.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $139.60.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 66.32%.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $3,204,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Prologis from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist raised their target price on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

